Haryana: Hooda takes out march to mark first anniversary of Bharat Jodo Yatra

Hooda, who is the Leader of Opposition in Haryana Assembly, said the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi left a deep impression on the minds and hearts of the people, whose impact is still being seen.A large number of people joined the event on Thursday.The Bharat Jodo Yatra began from Kanyakumari on September 7 last year and ended in Srinagar on January 30 this year.

PTI | Rohtak | Updated: 07-09-2023 20:29 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 20:29 IST
Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda took out a march here on Thursday to commemorate the first anniversary of the Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra. Hooda, who is the Leader of Opposition in Haryana Assembly, said the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi left a deep impression on the minds and hearts of the people, whose impact is still being seen.

A large number of people joined the event on Thursday.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra began from Kanyakumari on September 7 last year and ended in Srinagar on January 30 this year. During the 145-day yatra, Rahul Gandhi travelled more than 4,000 kilometres with several party leaders.

Gandhi addressed 12 public meetings, more than 100 street corner meetings and 13 press conferences. Hooda said Rahul Gandhi's yatra got tremendous public support across the country and lakhs of people joined the yatra in Haryana, from the moment it entered the state from Rajasthan to the time it entered Punjab. ''It was perhaps for the first time in the history of the country and the state that thousands of people gathered in Ferozepur Jhirka in Nuh in early morning to welcome the yatra amid bitter cold,'' Hooda said recalling the moments when the yatra had entered Haryana.

The yatra sent a good message of love and brotherhood to the country, he stated.

Later, dozens of public meetings, mohalla meetings and door-to-door campaigns were conducted under the 'Hath se Hath Jodo' campaign. Along with this, the Congress organized huge public meetings covering nine out of 10 Lok Sabha constituencies so far under the programme 'Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh' in Haryana and the party continues to reach out to people through its 'Jan Milan' programmes, said a party statement.

''The success of all the programmes gives a clear indication about the public's attitude towards the Congress. It is often seen that leaders leave the opposition parties and join the ruling parties. But all sections have become so fed up with BJP-JJP that various leaders are constantly joining the opposition Congress, after leaving the ruling party,'' he claimed.

Hooda said in recent months about 30 former MLAs have left other parties and joined the Congress. Apart from this, hundreds of sarpanches, panches, councillors, former councillors, former sarpanches and office bearers of other parties have joined the Congress, he said. ''Today a wave of change is going on in every part of Haryana. The public is eagerly waiting for the elections so that the Congress government can be formed by voting out the BJP-JJP coalition,'' he said.

Before taking out the march here, Hooda extended hearty greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Janmashtami festival. He also took part in many social and religious programmes here on this occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

