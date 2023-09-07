"Deliberate ploy to defame Hindus": BJP MP Brij Bhushan rips into DMK leader over 'Sanatana' rant

The former president of the now-disbanded Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and BJP leader, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, on Thursday came down heavily on DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin over his rant against Sanatan Dharma, saying leaders like him were "ignorant fools". Speaking to ANI on Thursday, the six-time BJP MP from Ghonda said, "It's best to call these leaders ignorant fools. They don't know about Satyug, and Drauparya, they don't know about Treta, and neither do they have any knowledge about Manu and Vikramaditya. These people have deliberately reported to defaming Hindus."

Speaking at a conference in Chennai, Udhayanidhi, the minister for Sports and Youth Affairs in the Tamil Nadu government, likened Sanatan Dharma with "mosquitoes, dengue, malaria, fever and corona", saying that it should be eradicated and not merely opposed. Taking a strong exception to his comments, BJP leaders and seers demanded that he take back his words and issue an apology.

The saffron party also dragged the INDIA bloc into the row, claiming that the DMK leader's comment only served to illustrate the "anti-Hindu" mindset of the Opposition leaders. The DMK and the Congress are partners in the ruling alliance in the state and are also part of the INDIA bloc.

On the war of words over a formal invite from the "President of Bharat" to foreign delegates for a G20 dinner, setting off speculations of a name change of the country in the upcoming Special Session of Parliament, the BJP MP said, "The name 'India' came to be coined with the arrival of the British and stuck with us for centuries. The ancient name of this country is Bharat and will remain so." "We don't know why a Special Session of the Parliament is being convened and, hence, I wouldn't like to make any comment on it. But these Opposition leaders seem to have found a new way to abuse our way of life," the BJP leader, who was booked in light of allegations of sexual harassment by women wrestlers. (ANI)

