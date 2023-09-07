Political slugfest continues over Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'Sanatana Dharma'; MK Stalin defends son

The storm created by "Sanatana Dharma" has created a political slugfest in the country. The political rival NDA and INDIA alliance are taking a potshot at each other after Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin equates 'Sanatana Dharma' with "mosquitoes, dengue, malaria, fever and corona". The Congress, Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Aam Aadmi Party, which are part of the Opposition INDIA bloc, distanced themselves from the DMK leader.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party has slammed Udhayanidhi for his comments and has now questioned Rahul Gandhi's stand. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin launched a forceful defence of his minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. Questioning Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's son, Udhayanidhi Stalin, for his objectionable remarks against Sanatana Dharma, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said that the leader of DMK, an ally in the INDIA bloc, should Keep his personal or parties' views to himself and within the state.

Earlier on Wednesday, PM Narendra Modi in his meeting with Cabinet ministers raised the issue. According to sources the Prime Minister said that ministers should give a befitting reply to the Sanatana Dharma debate and use facts to counter the opposition. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that it was unfair for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “make comments without knowing what Udhayanidhi spoke” on the ‘Sanatana Dharma’

"While speaking at a Sanatan Eradication Conference in Chennai organised by the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association, Udhayanidhi Stalin expressed certain comments about inhuman principles preached by Sanatan. He expressed his views on Sanatan principles that discriminate against Scheduled Castes, Tribals, and Women, with no intention to offend any religion or religious beliefs," Stalin wrote. "Many leaders in our Indian subcontinent, such as Thanthal Periyar, Mahatma Phule, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Narayana Guru, Vallalaar and Valkuntar, have spoken out against regressive Varnasrama - Manuvad - Sanatan ideologies, which justify discrimination based on one's birth and the oppression of women. As an extension of that lineage, ideological arguments continue to resonate all over India against the justification of denying equal rights to the oppressed and women and exploiting them. Social scientists are well aware of this," Stalin added.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said, "It is disheartening to hear from the national media that the PM mentioned that Udhayanidhi's remarks need a proper response during a meeting of his council of ministers. The Prime Minister has access to all the resources to verify any claim or report. So, is the Prime Minister speaking unaware of the lies spread about Udhayanidhi, or does he do so knowingly?" In his statement, MK Stalin accused Bharatiya Janata Party leaders of spreading a false narrative alleging that Udhyanidhi called for the genocide of people with Sanatan thoughts.

"Pro-BJP forces, unable to tolerate Udhyanidhi's stance against oppressive principles, have spread a false narrative, alleging that 'Udhayanidhi called for the genocide of people with Sanatan thoughts.' The Social Media mob nurtured by the BJP has widely circulated this falsehood in northern states. However, Hon'ble Minister Udnayanidhi never used the word genocide in either Tamil or English. Still, lies were spread claiming so," he said. "As far as the DMK is concerned, our ideals and goals are transparent and clear. We operate under the motto of "One clan, One God" and let's find God in the happiness of the poor," MK Stalin added.

Earlier, Udhyanidhi released a statement clarifying his statements on 'Sanatan Dharma' and questioned the BJP leaders for twisting his speech as 'inciting genocide' and said that they are using it as a weapon to protect themselves. Releasing a four-page letter on X, Udhayanidhi said, "Let us resolve to work for the victory of the ideologies of Periyar, Anna, Kalaignar and Perasiriyar. Let Social Justice flourish forever."

"It is in this background that the BJP leaders have twisted my speech at the TNPWAA conference as ‘inciting genocide’. They consider it a weapon to protect themselves. What is surprising is the Ministers of the Union government like Thiru. Amit Shah and Chief Minister of states ruled by the BJP demanding action against me based on fake news," he said. Days after an FIR was registered against him and Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin over the remarks made on the ‘Sanatan Dharma’, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Thursday clarified that his statement did not intend to hurt the sentiments of any religion adding that he follows the Constitution.

"My statement was not against any religion. I said that any religion that discriminates between human beings is not a religion. I follow the Constitution, my religion is the Constitution. If they want to file an FIR against me or they want to arrest me, it is up to the individuals, I really don't care," he said. The Karnataka Minister also hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly twisting his statement and said that they don't understand the language and can file the FIR.

"These people do not understand Kannada, Hindi or English. All I have said is that the Consitution is my religion. Does the BJP have a problem with it? Let them file as many FIRs as they want, they are free to do so," he said. Coming out in defence of Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who has come under attack from the BJP as well as seers for his remarks equating Sanatan Dharma with "dengue, malaria and corona" and calling for it to be eradicated, fellow party leader TKS Elangovan claimed 'Sanatanam' was opposed to the idea of equality.

"They only picked on the last line of Udhayanidhi's speech. He only put forward his views on how human beings should be treated. Each and every one of us are born equal. The blood that courses through the veins of every person doesn't have any caste or creed. Everybody should be treated fairly and equally. This has been our way since ancient times. But 'Sanatana' (Sanatan Dharma) is opposed to this. Hence, it should be abolished and eradicated. This is what he (Udhayanidhi) meant," he added. The DMK leader added, "Let them (BJP) say that 'Sanatana' conforms with what he (Udayanidhi) said. If it conforms with the idea of equality and fair treatment of all human beings, irrespective of faith or caste, why should we oppose it?"

Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks on 'Sanatana Dharma' sparked massive controversy across the nation. Moreover, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad hit out at the Opposition leaders and said that 'Sanatana Dharma' has been given respect in the Constitution, and no one can eradicate it.

"The Indian Constitution has the images of Lord Ram, Krishna, Arjuna, Nataraja and Hanuman on it and the signatures of Dr Rajendra Prasad, Jawaharlal Nehru, BR Ambedkar and others. 'Sanatana Dharma' has been given respect in the Constitution, no one can eradicate it," BJP leader said. Union Minister Giriraj Singh asked when will Rahul Gandhi, Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav speak on this issue.

"It has been five days since the Udhayanidhi Stalin's statement...Rahul Gandhi, Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav are silent...When will they speak? Will these people not open their mouths without destroying Sanatan Dharma?" Giriraj Singh said. He further said, "If Rahul, Nitish and Lalu do not apologise, then the country's Sanatana and Bihar's Sanatana will not forgive them."

Union Minister Anurag Thakur took a jibe at the INDIA alliance and said that the members of 'Ghamandiya alliance' are selling 'Nafrat ka samaan'. "In this 'Nafrat ki dukaan' of Rahul Gandhi the members of 'Ghamandiya' alliance are selling 'Nafrat ka saamaan'," Anurag Thakur said.

He further said that the alliance is demeaning 'Sanatana Dharma' and asked where is Rahul Gandhi sleeping. "They are demeaning 'Sanatana Dharma'...Where is Rahul Gandhi sleeping? Wake up...Do you agree with these statements? Isn't it a violation of law and constitution? Isn't this hate speech? Shouldn't they apologise to the people of the country?" he added.

He further said "I should make one thing clear 'Sanatana Dharma' ka apmaan nahi sahega Hindustan" Union Minister Arjun Munda said that what can be more unfortunate than people who challenge their very existence?

“What can be more unfortunate if people challenge their own existence? Sanatan is all pervasive and should be seen within the boundaries of life and existence, not within the boundaries of religion. The whole country should feel proud of it,” Munda said. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said when Ravan (the demon king in the epic Ramayana) could not destroy Sanatan Dharma with all his arrogance, how can "political parasites" do so?

"At a time when the country is progressing in the right direction, with renewed energy and zeal, while respecting our heritage, some people cannot stomach it. They don't like India's rising global prestige and position. In the Amrit Kaal, India is marking rapid strides, scripting new achievements every day. To weaken and stall the country's march to progress, some people have resorted to pointing fingers at our Sanatan Dharma." He said Sanatan, which survived the arrogance of Ravan as well as that of Mughal emperors Babar and Aurangzeb, will not be harmed by those openly calling for it to be eradicated.

“Attempts are being made to point fingers at our Sanatan culture. Attempts are being made to insult our heritage. But they forgot that Sanatan, which even Ravan couldn't destroy with all his arrogance, and which came out unscathed even in the face of atrocities by Babar and Aurangzeb, can never be eradicated. How can these political parasites eradicate Sanatana? They should be ashamed,” Adityanath raged. Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel said that this is the "nervousness" of the opposition.

"This is the nervousness of opposition after the Mumbai meeting of the INDIA alliance this happened," Prahlad Singh Patel said. He further said that as far as Stalin's remark is concerned, they have challenged the Constitution

"As far as Stalin's remark is concerned, they have challenged the Constitution... The Constitution does not allow to end any worshipping practice or culture... This is the strategy of Congress... If they read history, they will know that people who kept us as slaves for centuries failed to harm Sanatana," he added. Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai launched a scathing attack on DMK and equated the party's name with "Dengue Malaria Kosu".

"If something needs eradication from Tamil Nadu, it is the DMK. D - Dengue M - Malaria K - Kosu Going forward, we are sure that people will associate these deadly diseases with DMK," Annamalai said. K Annamalia targeted Tamil Nadu MK Stalin for defending his son Udhayanidhi over his Sanatan Dharma remarks.

"Sanatan Dharma predates any religion. It states that Human beings are gods, and it talks about living beings being gods. When one human brings discrimination in Sanatan Dharma another human comes and reforms. That is why we have Swami Dayanand Saraswati and Swami Sahajananda. So ill effects were brought by humans and were reformed. But your son wants to eradicate it. It shows what understanding you (MK Stalin) and your son has got about Sanatan Dharma," he said. Questioning Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's son, Udhayanidhi Stalin, for his objectionable remarks against Sanatana Dharma, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said that the leader of DMK, an ally in INDIA bloc, should Keep his personal or parties' views to himself and within the state.

Raut said that the DMK leader should refrain from making such statements which could give ammunition to the BJP to attack the opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). "I have heard that statement...Udayanidhi Stalin is a minister and no one will support his statement and one should refrain from making such statements. We all are parties of the INDIA bloc...This could be DMK's view. Around 90 crore Hindus live in this country. Muslims, Parsis, Jains and people belonging to the Lingayat community live here. Everyone has their sentiments. You can't hurt their sentiments. Keep your personal or parties' views to yourselves and within your state. BJP should not get ammunition to target us," Sanjay Raut said.

Udhyanidhi's remarks triggered heavy criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA, which accused the DMK and INDIA bloc of advocating the abolition of Sanatana Dharma. Meanwhile, Udhayanidhi, along with Congress' Priyank Kharge, was booked under Section 153A, 295A Indian Penal Code (IPC) over 'Sanatan Dharma' remarks after a complaint from advocates in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)