Nobody can destroy Sanatan Dharma: Jharkhand governor CP Radhakrishnan  

Jharkhand governor CP Radhakrishnan on Wednesday slammed Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader Udhayaniddhi Stalin for his Sanatan remark. Radhakrishnan said that nobody can destroy Sanatan.

Addressing a programme organised by Shri Krishna Janmotsav Samiti on the occasion of Janamashtmi, the Jharkhand governor said, "Nobody can go against Sanatan. If someone does, he will be destroyed. A child in Tamil Nadu is doing so". On September 2, speaking at a public event, Udhayanidhi Stalin called for the 'eradication' of Sanatan Dharma and compared the same with diseases like dengue, malaria etc.

Later, the statement sparked massive controversy across the nation with several leaders demnading an apology from Stalin. Earlier today, Union Minister Giriraj Singh came down heavily upon the leaders of the INDIA alliance over the Sanatan remark.

"It has been five days since the Udhayanidhi Stalin's statement...Rahul Gandhi, Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav are silent...When will they speak? Will these people not open their mouths without destroying Sanatan Dharma?" Giriraj Singh said. Meanwhile, speaking on the India vs. Bharat row, Jharkhand Governor Radhakrishnan said, "After the battle of Mahabharat, Lord Krishna gave the name Bharat. Britishers made it India. Now Modiji is bringing it back".

Earlier on Tuesday the Bharat vs. India controversy was triggered after the invitation for the G20 dinner was sent out in the name of the President of 'Bharat' and not India. The debate started after Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan shared on X, formerly Twitter, a G20 dinner invite in which Droupadi Murmu was described as 'President of Bharat'. (ANI)

