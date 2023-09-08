Left Menu

Odisha Congress MLA’s son suspended from party

08-09-2023
Manmath Routray, a member of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) and son of Congress MLA Suresh Routray, has been suspended from the party for indiscipline, officials said.

In a letter to Manmath, party's disciplinary ation committee chairman Santosh Singh Salluja said, ''Though you are a PCC member, you have particularly said you don't belong to Indian National Congress (INC). You have also said that you are free to visit the BJP and BJD offices.'' ''A showcause notice was sent to the PCC member, but he didn't respond. Considering it to be a gross violation of discipline within the party, the committee has suspended him from the party,'' Salluja told reporters.

On September 6, while speaking to reporters, Manmath had said he would not contest the next election on a Congress ticket and would announce his next move in October.

Commenting on his suspension, Manmath said he was surprised by the suspension order as he had never joined the Congress party.

''As I was serving in a central government wing which later became a MNC, I cannot hold a position in a political party. If someone has inducted my name, the party should have scrutinised it. Now all suspicions have been cleared,'' he said.

Suresh Routray, a popular Congress leader and six-time MLA having a strong base in Jatni, had announced his retirement from electoral politics. He wanted his younger son Manmath to contest the next election from his constituency on a Congress ticket.

