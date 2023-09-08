PM Modi holds talks with Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held talks with his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth here, the Indian leader's first bilateral meeting before the start of the G20 Summit.
Jugnauth arrived on Thursday to a warm welcome at the New Delhi Airport to attend the Summit from September 9-10.
The prime minister is scheduled to hold 15 bilateral meetings over the next three days when world leaders gather in the national capital for the Summit.
On Saturday, Modi will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of the UK, Japan, Germany and Italy besides attending the G20 events.
On Sunday, he will have a working lunch meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, sources said.
