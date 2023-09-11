The Kremlin and North Korean confirm that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will visit Russia
Russia and North Korea confirmed Monday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will visit Russia.
A brief statement on the Kremlin's website said Kim's visit is at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin and would take place "in the coming days." The visit also was reported by North Korea's official KCNA news agency, saying he would meet with Putin.
