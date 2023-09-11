Left Menu

UP rains: Waterlogging exposed BJP govt’s corruption in smart cities' budget, says SP chief

Alleging corruption in the budget meant for smart cities in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said waterlogging in the state capital has exposed the blank promises of the BJP government.The BJP has betrayed the people of the state in the name of smart cities.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 11-09-2023 19:17 IST | Created: 11-09-2023 18:10 IST
Alleging corruption in the budget meant for ‘smart cities’ in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said waterlogging in the state capital has exposed the blank promises of the BJP government.

''The BJP has betrayed the people of the state in the name of smart cities. There was corruption and loot in the budget for the scheme due to which the situation is palpable,” he said.

“The state capital Lucknow and other cities are facing waterlogging and many colonies are submerged in water and drains are overflowing,'' Yadav said in a statement issued here.

Apart from showing dreams to the people of the state, the BJP government did nothing on the ground for them, he said.

Lucknow and other cities of the state have witnessed heavy rainfall since Sunday evening. Nineteen people have been killed in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours, the state relief commissioner's office said Monday evening.

The SP chief said the triple-engine government has failed miserably. In Lucknow, where BJP has been heading the municipal corporation for a long time, nothing has been done on the ground.

“Roads have caved in. Many areas are waterlogged. People wanted to know where the budget for smart cities has gone,'' he said.

''The BJP government has failed on every front. All the claims of development and good governance of the BJP government are hollow. They have become a symbol of misgovernance and anarchy in Uttar Pradesh,'' Yadav said.

