AP: MLA Kottamreddy denies house arrest by police; TDP workers protest against Chandrababu Naidu's arrest

Member of Legislative Assembly from rural Nellor Kottamreddy Shridhar Reddy on Monday denied the house arrest notice given by the police in the wake of the arrest of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu. According to the Police, as a precautionary measure, in the wake of the arrest of TDP chief opposition leader Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the district police officials have confined Nellor Rular MLA to his residence in the local Magunta layout for the past three days.

Blockades have been set up on the roads near the residence of the rural MLA and traffic has been completely controlled. TDP leaders, activists and media from Nellore city and rural constituencies were being completely banned from entering the area. Police said that in the wake of the TDP State Committee's call for a bandh, as part of their duties, the officials of the District Police Department went to the residence of MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and asked him to take notice that he was under house arrest.

''Hundreds of families in Magunta layout are facing difficulties due to blocking. House arrest does not mean stopping me from leaving the house. I would come to any station without causing any trouble to anyone. This is not a good practice as the families around the residence have been facing problems due to hundreds of policemen for three days, "Kottamreddy Shridhar said. Rejecting the house arrest notice issued to him, he requested to bring it to the attention of the district superiors and take a decision.

Meanwhile, TDP workers held a protest on Monday in Chittoor against the arrest and judicial custody of former Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu. The TDP activists pelted stones on a bus in Chittoor district as the Road Transport Corporation (RTC) bus came out of the depot. Protestors also set tires ablaze on the road.

Expressing solidarity with TDP leader Nara Chandrababu, who was arrested and sent to custody in the alleged skill development case, the TDP has called for a bandh across the state. The AP police have enforced Section 144 across the state. Naidu was arrested by the Andhra Pradesh Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Saturday in connection to an alleged corruption case.

He was later sent to judicial custody on Sunday for 14 days, till September 23, by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court in Vijayawada in connection with the alleged Skill Development Corporation scam. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)