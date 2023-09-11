Left Menu

Even my corpse will not go to BJP: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said even his corpse will not go to the BJP, as he outrightly rejected claims that he had made such an attempt in the past.Noting that throughout his political life he has fought communal forces, the CM said, he might have met BJP leaders, but that doesnt mean that he has sacrificed his ideologies.Is it possible for anyone to imagine it

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-09-2023 19:32 IST | Created: 11-09-2023 19:32 IST
Even my corpse will not go to BJP: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said even his ''corpse'' will not go to the BJP, as he outrightly rejected claims that he had made such an attempt in the past.

Noting that throughout his political life he has fought communal forces, the CM said, he might have met BJP leaders, but that doesn't mean that he has sacrificed his ideologies.

''Is it possible for anyone to imagine it? My political life itself is for secularism and I have been fighting against communal forces all along,'' Siddaramaiah said in response to a question about JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy's statement that he had planned to join the BJP in the past and had met the saffron party leaders in this regard.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, ''I might have met leaders.... I might have met Advani (BJP veteran L K Advani), recently I had also met Amit Shah (Union Home Minister)... even my corpse will not go to BJP. My politics has been against communal forces throughout, since socialist party times.'' He said Kumaraswamy is allying with the BJP for the sake of dynasty politics and is saying all this on the basis of someone's statement. ''This much is certain that for no reason, whether I am in power or not, there is no compromise with communal forces. Just because I met leaders, it doesn't mean I have sacrificed my ideologies.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new COVID variant; Meta Platforms must face medical privacy class action and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new CO...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new COVID variant; Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US Supreme Court and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new CO...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US Supreme Court; Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk's need to get ahead of Lilly

Health News Roundup: Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US ...

 Global
4
G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi

G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023