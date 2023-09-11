G-20 Summit has given India unique identity on world stage: VK Singh

Union Minister of State General VK Singh on Monday said the grandeur of the G-20 Summit has given India a unique identity on the world stage and the country has proved its mettle in the world.

Singh was talking to the media in Rajasthan's Dausa regarding the BJP's Parivartan Yatra.

''The G-20 meeting was unprecedented. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has proved its mettle in the world. The G-20 group includes all the powerful countries of the world. All countries have praised India openly,'' Singh told reporters.

Singh said the success on 'Global Biofuel Alliance' (GBA) under Modi's leadership would take India towards economic growth. ''The GBA is an initiative by India as the G20 Chair. The alliance intends to expedite the global uptake of biofuels through facilitating technology advancements, intensifying utilisation of sustainable biofuels, shaping robust standard setting and certification through the participation of a wide spectrum of stakeholders,'' the government said in a press release. The minister alleged that under the current Congress government, the state is troubled by the poor law and order situation and he youth and farmers by breach of promises. This was the reason why the BJP had to organise the Parivartan Sankalp Yatra to go among the people and listen to them.

''The public is coming with us on this yatra and has made up its mind to bring about change. The yatra is getting immense public support across the state,'' he said.

Former BJP state president Arun Chaturvedi said the tenure of the Congress government is about to end, but all the promises made to the public are incomplete.

