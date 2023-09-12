“Whosoever talks about eradicating Hindu religion will themselves get erased”: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant on Tuesday slammed Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin over his remarks on 'Sanatan Dharma' and said that whosoever talked about eradicating the Hindu religion would themselves get erased. CM Sawant made the remark while speaking to ANI in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district on Tuesday.

"Whatever the DMK leader said about Sanatan Dharma, I can say that nobody could erased the Sanatan Hindu Dharma. Whosoever talks about eradicating the Hindu religion will themselves get erased. Sanatan (Dharma) came from eternity and will remain till eternity," he said. The DMK leader Udhayanidhi's remark on Sanatana Dharma sparked massive controversy across the nation with several BJP leaders and Hindu priests strongly criticising his statement.

Meanwhile, when asked about the Congress party saying that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would get half of the seats which it is claiming to win in the upcoming assembly polls slated later this year, Sawant said, "I would say that BJP will win in Madhya Pradesh with 2/3rd majority." Madhya Pradesh is among the five states where assembly elections are to be held later this year to elect 230 members of the state.

In the 2018 assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Congress emerged as the single largest party with 114 seats and BJP got 109 seats. Nonetheless, in 2020, the Congress government lost the majority followed by the resignations of some MLAs. After this, the BJP formed the government in the state and Shivraj Singh Chouhan was reinstated as the Chief Minister. (ANI)

