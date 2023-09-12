Simultaneous polls a 'cheap' tactic by NDA to divert public attention, says Telangana Minister Rama Rao

The idea of 'one nation, one election' is a cheap tactic of the NDA Government at the Centre to divert people’s attention from pertinent issues, Telangana Minister and BRS Working President K T Rama Rao said on Tuesday.

In an informal chat with mediapersons here, he expressed confidence that the BRS would triumph in the upcoming assembly elections by winning over 90 seats, and said that the opposition parties in Telangana are in a confusion about what issue they should fight Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao with.

He alleged that both BJP and Congress do not have a ''CM face'' to present in the polls and have to depend on ''sealed covers'' from their respective party high commands to pick the chief minister nominee.

“It (one nation, one election) is a cheap political gimmick. It is an attention diversion tactic of NDA, because we have seen such gimmicks earlier also. 'One nation, one election' is a part of attention diversion. Why have they not done so in the past nine years? Is there any guarantee that will be implemented now? If BJP wants to do so, who can stop them? They have a bulldozing majority in the Parliament,” Rama Rao said.

He further said his party (then TRS) had given a letter in favour of a simultaneous poll in 2018. However, it was not implemented then. He, however, said they will think about it when the proposal comes up in Parliament.

KTR said the BJP is going to lose all the five states, including Telangana that are slated to go for polls in the next few months.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, who is also BJP state president, and Karimnagar Lok Sabha member Bandi Sanjay Kumar failed to bring any projects to Telangana, he alleged.

“We will win the polls with over 90 seats. There is positive feedback from people also. There is an emphatic feeling among the majority of people that KCR will win certainly for his all-round development and welfare measures,” the minister, who is the son of KCR, said.

According to him, the BRS government has several developments to its credit while opposition parties do not have anything to boast of.

The BRS leader said as many as 15 medical colleges will be inaugurated on September 15, taking the total number of such institutions to 34 in Telangana.

On the recently concluded G20 summit in the national capital, he said the presidency came to India just by rotation and it is no way useful to the nation.

“I don't think people of India are benefited in any form or fashion,” he quipped.

Asked about the developments taking place in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, with the arrest of opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu, Rama Rao refused to comment.

