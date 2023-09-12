Left Menu

Modi meets PMO, MEA officials, staff to speak on their G20 experience

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2023 21:44 IST | Created: 12-09-2023 21:44 IST
Modi meets PMO, MEA officials, staff to speak on their G20 experience
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met officials and staff of his office for a debriefing on their experiences from the G20 Summit, sources said.

Then he went impromptu to the Sushma Swaraj Bhavan to meet and interact with all levels of staff, including officers, of the Ministry of External Affairs, they said, adding that he spoke to them on their G20 experience.

The two-day summit under India's presidency ended on Sunday, and it was largely seen to be hugely successful as the bloc put out a unanimous joint statement touching on a range of issues, including the war in Ukraine.

Modi's leadership drew praise from world leaders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Navy, Uber team up for private travel of naval personnel, families

Navy, Uber team up for private travel of naval personnel, families

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk's need to get ahead of Lilly

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk...

 Global
3
UK says BMW to make multimillion pound investment in electric Mini output

UK says BMW to make multimillion pound investment in electric Mini output

 Global
4
KKR to invest Rs 2,069 cr in Reliance Retail to hike stake to 1.42 pc

KKR to invest Rs 2,069 cr in Reliance Retail to hike stake to 1.42 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023