Saying we will not discuss 'one nation one election' is undemocratic: VP Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said there can be agreement or disagreement on the 'one nation one election' proposal but it should be discussed in the country.

The Centre has formed a committee under the chairmanship of former president Ram Nath Kovind to explore the feasibility of 'one nation one election'. Many opposition leaders have slammed the government's move, alleging it would pose a threat to the federal structure of the country.

"You can agree or disagree with the issue of 'one nation one election', but saying that we will not discuss is undemocratic," the vice president said at a programme organised by Bharatpur Bar Association in Bharatpur.

Dhankhar, who is the Rajya Sabha chairman, expressed concern over disruptions in parliament and state assemblies and said that these forums should be used for discussion and dialogue.

"You may not agree with others' opinions, but if you are not ready to listen to others' views then it is not a sign of a healthy democracy," he said.

Dhankhar also called upon the people to demand accountability from their public representatives so that their conduct becomes exemplary.

Describing the abrogation of Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir as a historic step, Dhankhar said that its effect is visible in the development being carried out there and the number of tourists coming to the valley was also increasing.

The vice president said, "When our great India is seen in a position of strength in the world, some people get upset and they spread negativity about the country." He said that lawyers have a strong role in protecting democracy and establishing the rule of law.

Dhankhar appealed to lawyers to take a pledge that they will leave no stone unturned in furthering the interest of the nation and will make efforts to ensure that a healthy democratic system flourishes in the country.

The vice president said that India's judicial system is very strong but ''when some people get legal notice, instead of going to the court, they protest on the streets''.

"It is necessary to stop this trend," he said.

Talking about the proposed changes in the Indian Penal Code, the Vice President said that the law was a legacy of the British and many of its provisions were unnecessarily troublesome.

Rajasthan Minister of State for Technical Education and RLD MLA from Bharatpur Subhash Garg and Bharatpur MP Ranjita Koli were also present at the event.

Dhankhar was scheduled to travel to Gudla Pahadi village in Karauli to participate in the 'Colonel Bainsla Jayanti Mahotsav', the birth anniversary of Gurjar leader late Kirodi Singh Bainsla, but his helicopter could not land in Karauli due to bad weather.

