Left Menu

Kerala govt agrees to discuss in assembly financial crisis being faced by state

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 13-09-2023 11:33 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 11:33 IST
Kerala govt agrees to discuss in assembly financial crisis being faced by state
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government on Wednesday agreed to hold discussions on the financial crisis being faced by the state.

The government was agreeing to the adjournment motion by the Congress-led UDF opposition on the issue.

Moving the motion, the UDF MLAs alleged in the assembly that the developmental projects and welfare measures in the state were being allegedly hampered due to the financial problems.

State Finance Minister K N Balagopal welcomed the opposition move, saying he was happy that the UDF wants to hold serious discussions on the financial situation of Kerala.

In view of the stand taken by the minister, Speaker A N Shamseer said that the discussion would be held for two hours at 1 PM.

The state government has been claiming that Kerala was in a financial crisis allegedly due to the economic policies of the Centre.

Balagopal has on several occasions in the past contended that the Centre was attempting to financially choke the state and hamper development and welfare measures in Kerala by cutting down its share in Central taxes and restricting its borrowing limits, among other such steps.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Putin: sending Soviet tanks into Hungary and Czechoslovakia was a mistake

Putin: sending Soviet tanks into Hungary and Czechoslovakia was a mistake

Russia
2
Health News Roundup: FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products; India's Kerala state reports two deaths from Nipah virus and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye pr...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: UK's Syncona writes off 54.5 million stg after Novartis ends Gyroscope's therapy; Moderna ties up with Immatics to boost cancer vaccine development and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Syncona writes off 54.5 million stg after Novartis...

 Global
4
India minister to propose higher diesel vehicle tax, warns automakers

India minister to propose higher diesel vehicle tax, warns automakers

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023