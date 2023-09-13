Kerala govt agrees to discuss in assembly financial crisis being faced by state

The Kerala government on Wednesday agreed to hold discussions on the financial crisis being faced by the state.

The government was agreeing to the adjournment motion by the Congress-led UDF opposition on the issue.

Moving the motion, the UDF MLAs alleged in the assembly that the developmental projects and welfare measures in the state were being allegedly hampered due to the financial problems.

State Finance Minister K N Balagopal welcomed the opposition move, saying he was happy that the UDF wants to hold serious discussions on the financial situation of Kerala.

In view of the stand taken by the minister, Speaker A N Shamseer said that the discussion would be held for two hours at 1 PM.

The state government has been claiming that Kerala was in a financial crisis allegedly due to the economic policies of the Centre.

Balagopal has on several occasions in the past contended that the Centre was attempting to financially choke the state and hamper development and welfare measures in Kerala by cutting down its share in Central taxes and restricting its borrowing limits, among other such steps.

