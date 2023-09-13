Left Menu

I-T raids against Azam Khan 'misuse of central agencies', says SP

The Samajwadi Party on Wednesday termed the Income Tax departments raids against Azam Khan and those linked to him as dictatorship and a misuse of central agencies.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 13-09-2023 13:31 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 13:23 IST
Azam Khan (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The Samajwadi Party on Wednesday termed the Income Tax department's raids against Azam Khan and those linked to him as ''dictatorship'' and a ''misuse of central agencies''. It also said that people will give their answer in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Income Tax department on Wednesday launched raids at over 30 premises in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh as part of a tax evasion probe against Khan -- a former Samajwadi Party lawmaker -- and those linked to him, official sources said.

The searches are being conducted in Rampur, Saharanpur, Lucknow, Ghaziabad and Meerut in Uttar Pradesh apart from some premises in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, they said.

In a post on X, the Samajwadi Party said, ''Azam Khan saheb is the voice of truth. He laid the foundation for a better future for children and built a university for education.'' ''Azam (Khan) saheb has always been fighting against communal forces. Today, we all stand united with his voice. The BJP government should stop dictatorship and misuse of central agencies. The BJP should remember that the ego of dictators definitely ends, the people will answer in 2024,'' it said in a post in Hindi.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, without mentioning anyone, also attacked the government over the raids.

''The weaker the government becomes, the more raids on the opposition will increase,'' Yadav said on X. The Income Tax probe is related to some trusts run by Khan and his family members, the sources said.

