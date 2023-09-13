Left Menu

North Korea's Kim concludes one-on-one talks with Putin at Russian space launch base

Before the talks, the two leaders toured some of the facilities of the strategic spaceport.In remarks before the private meeting, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un offered Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday his countrys full and unconditional support for Russias sacred fight to defend its security interests, in an apparent reference to the war in Ukraine, and said Pyongyang will always stand with Moscow on the anti-imperialist front.

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 13-09-2023 13:32 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 13:23 IST
  • South Korea

One-on-one talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have ended, Russia's state news agency Tass reported Wednesday. The meeting of the two leaders at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in eastern Siberia followed wider talks between delegations headed by the two leaders. Before the talks, the two leaders toured some of the facilities of the strategic spaceport.

In remarks before the private meeting, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un offered Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday his country's “full and unconditional support” for Russia's “sacred fight” to defend its security interests, in an apparent reference to the war in Ukraine, and said Pyongyang will always stand with Moscow on the “anti-imperialist” front.

