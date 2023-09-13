North Korea's Kim concludes one-on-one talks with Putin at Russian space launch base
Before the talks, the two leaders toured some of the facilities of the strategic spaceport.In remarks before the private meeting, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un offered Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday his countrys full and unconditional support for Russias sacred fight to defend its security interests, in an apparent reference to the war in Ukraine, and said Pyongyang will always stand with Moscow on the anti-imperialist front.
- Country:
- South Korea
One-on-one talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have ended, Russia's state news agency Tass reported Wednesday. The meeting of the two leaders at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in eastern Siberia followed wider talks between delegations headed by the two leaders. Before the talks, the two leaders toured some of the facilities of the strategic spaceport.
In remarks before the private meeting, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un offered Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday his country's “full and unconditional support” for Russia's “sacred fight” to defend its security interests, in an apparent reference to the war in Ukraine, and said Pyongyang will always stand with Moscow on the “anti-imperialist” front.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vladimir Putin
- Moscow
- Kim Jong Un
- Pyongyang
- Russia
- Ukraine
- North Korean
- Siberia
- Russian
- Tass
ALSO READ
Russia says it scrambled jets to intercept 2 US drones near Crimea
Kim calls for North Korean military to be constantly ready to smash US-led invasion plot
At G20 Summit, Biden will reaffirm US commitment of economic cooperation, discuss Russia-Ukraine war: White House
UN experts concerned about adoption of laws on discrediting Russian armed forces
China remains Russia's backer, despite it bogging down in Ukraine