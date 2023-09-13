Kim tells Putin: I am sure Russia will win against 'evil'
Reuters | Vladivostok | Updated: 13-09-2023 14:34 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 14:32 IST
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un told Russian President Vladimir Putin via a translator on Wednesday that he was sure that the Russian army and people would triumph against "evil".
Kim is currently visiting Russia's Far East region, amid reports by Western intelligence agencies that Moscow is looking to acquire North Korean weapons and ammunition to use in its military campaign in Ukraine.
