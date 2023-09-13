Left Menu

Protest held in IT hub of Hyderabad against Chandrababu Naidu's arrest

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-09-2023 22:10 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 22:10 IST
Protest held in IT hub of Hyderabad against Chandrababu Naidu's arrest
A group of techies led by the TDP's digital wing held a protest on Wednesday in the city's IT hub against the arrest of party chief N Chandrababu Naidu in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

The protesters held placards that read 'I am with CBN' during their protest at the Wipro Circle at Gachibowli here and also raised slogans condemning Naidu's arrest.

They highlighted his role in promoting IT and ITeS in Hyderabad which they said led to employment generation on a large scale.

The arrest of Naidu, in connection with an alleged skill development corporation scam, was illegal and the case against him was false, they said.

Naidu is credited with promoting IT in Hyderabad in a big way during his stint as Chief Minister in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

