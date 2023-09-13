Left Menu

Rajasthan: SHO shunted for involvement in political activities

Prem Singh Bhaskar, the station house officer SHO of Vair police station, had printed pamphlets with his photo in uniform and claimed to be a potential BJP candidate from Basedi assembly seat in Dholpur district, police said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-09-2023 23:36 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 23:36 IST
Rajasthan: SHO shunted for involvement in political activities
  • Country:
  • India

The station house officer of a police station in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district was shunted to police lines after pamphlets with his photo in uniform seeking a BJP ticket to contest assembly polls surfaced. Prem Singh Bhaskar, the station house officer (SHO) of Vair police station, had printed pamphlets with his photo in uniform and claimed to be a potential BJP candidate from Basedi assembly seat in Dholpur district, police said. The pamphlets also had details of his political and family background. Senior officials took notice of the SHO's involvement in political activities and removed him from the police station and sent him to police lines. "The SHO has been removed with immediate effect for his involvement in political activities," a senior official said. When contacted, Bhaskar said that he has given an application for voluntary retirement. The SHO said he has been serving in the police department for 34 years and expressed his desire to serve the society as a politician. "I want to contest assembly elections from Basedi seat on a BJP ticket. I have applied for the VRS," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from discharging duty, threatening him

2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from disc...

 India
2
Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of HSBC mutual fund with Quora Ads

Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023