Rajasthan: SHO shunted for involvement in political activities

The station house officer of a police station in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district was shunted to police lines after pamphlets with his photo in uniform seeking a BJP ticket to contest assembly polls surfaced. Prem Singh Bhaskar, the station house officer (SHO) of Vair police station, had printed pamphlets with his photo in uniform and claimed to be a potential BJP candidate from Basedi assembly seat in Dholpur district, police said. The pamphlets also had details of his political and family background. Senior officials took notice of the SHO's involvement in political activities and removed him from the police station and sent him to police lines. "The SHO has been removed with immediate effect for his involvement in political activities," a senior official said. When contacted, Bhaskar said that he has given an application for voluntary retirement. The SHO said he has been serving in the police department for 34 years and expressed his desire to serve the society as a politician. "I want to contest assembly elections from Basedi seat on a BJP ticket. I have applied for the VRS," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)