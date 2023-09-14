Republican McCarthy warns: 'Nobody wins in a government shutdown'
Republican U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy warned members of his caucus on Thursday that they could suffer a political toll if they allow the government to shut down early next month amid a fight over spending. "Nobody wins in a government shutdown.
"Nobody wins in a government shutdown. Nobody wins in a government shutdown," McCarthy told reporters following a closed-door party meeting. Members of the hardline Republican House Freedom Caucus and other conservatives have vowed not to support spending measures until McCarthy agrees to limit fiscal 2024 spending to a 2022 level of $1.47 trillion, $120 billion below the level he agreed to with Democratic President Joe Biden in May.
