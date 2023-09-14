INDIA slams BJP for 'celebrations' at HQ on day security personnel killed by terrorists in J-K

Several INDIA bloc parties slammed the BJP on Thursday for holding ''celebrations'' to mark the success of the G20 Summit on a day security personnel were killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, with the Congress saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot postpone receiving accolades no matter what happens.

Colonel Manpreet Singh, Commanding Officer of 19 Rashtriya Rifles; Major Ashish Dhonack, and Deputy Superintendent Humayun Bhat were killed in the gunfight with terrorists in the Garol area of Anantnag district early Wednesday. An army jawan was also killed.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters here, Chairman of the Congress' Ex-Servicemen Department Col (retd) Rohit Chaudhary alleged the prime minister displayed ''shameless insensitivity'' towards the martyred officers and soldiers by going ahead with his ''self-praising celebrations'' at the BJP headquarters while the news of the incident was being flashed at the same time.

''While the country was shocked with grief as the news of the martyrdom of Col Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonchak and DSP Humayun Bhatt, flashed all over, the Prime Minister was busy getting himself showered with flowers at the BJP headquarters,'' he said.

He asked why the PM did not stop the function and express solidarity with the country in general and the soldiers in particular. The Army and the country were feeling hurt over such ''shameful behaviour'' of the prime minister who has otherwise always claims to be a nationalist, Chaudhary said.

The AICC Ex-Servicemen Department Chairman claimed that more than 30 terror incidents have occurred in Kashmir this year so far and this particular incident was a ''deliberate ambush'' where the officers and soldiers were apparently lured into action and then ambushed.

He called for extra-caution, saying this was an election year and the country's enemies would be ready with their nefarious designs. In a post on X, the Congress called the prime minister ''insensitive'' and shared juxtaposed videos of mourning family members of a deceased soldier and Modi being given a rousing welcome at the BJP headquarters on Wednesday evening following the successful G20 meeting under India's presidency.

In a post in Hindi on X, Congress media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said that at a time when the the sad news of the martyrdom of three army officers of army was coming, a ''celebration was organised for Badshah'' at the BJP headquarters.

''No matter what happens, the Prime Minister cannot postpone receiving accolades,'' he said.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said three army and police officers were martyred in an encounter in Kashmir.

''It breaks my heart to see pictures of their small children. And here the celebration hasn't stopped? He had not stopped shooting even after the martyrdom of 40 brave men in Pulwama. There is unimaginable insensitivity,'' Shrinate said and shared pictures of the welcome at the BJP headquarters.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also shared the video of the rousing welcome accorded to the PM at the BJP headquarters, and said ''this could have been postponed, expected more sensitivity, especially on a day when our security forces have fought a fierce fight with militants in Kashmir''.

RJD leader Manoj Jha also slammed the BJP. ''On a day when our Jawans were martyred, we were also watching celebrations at the BJP office. The nation was watching both visuals together,'' Jha said.

''At the time of Pulwama attack, they had said they got to know about it late... But this time they knew everything since morning. The ruling party and the Prime Minister were celebrating...'' Jha said.

