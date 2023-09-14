'INDIA' out to finish Sanatan Dharma, says PM Modi in fresh attack on opposition bloc

In his first open remarks on the raging row over Sanatan Dharma, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accused the opposition INDIA grouping of trying to ''destroy'' the ancient faith and push the country into ''a thousand years of slavery''.

Speaking at events in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Modi once again dubbed the INDIA bloc as ''ghamandia'' (arrogant) and alleged the newly formed front of anti-BJP parties wants to erase Bharat as well as its rich culture of thousands of years and asked people to remain vigilant from them.

The PM's comments came in the wake of Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's controversial statement comparing Sanatan Dharma with diseases like malaria and dengue, and calling for its ''eradication''. Stalin's party DMK is a key constituent of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), a grouping of more than two dozen anti-BJP outfits.

He also spoke about the successful conclusion of the G20 summit in New Delhi and maintained world leaders who participated in the two-day mega gathering were left impressed with India's focus on development and welfare of the poor.

The credit for success of the G20 summit under India's presidency goes to the people of the country, Modi said, adding it has boosted the self-confidence of even children in villages.

''The 'ghamandia' alliance met in Mumbai recently. They have neither any policies, nor issues, nor a leader. They have a hidden agenda of attacking Sanatan Dharma which they want to destroy,'' Modi said.

The PM was speaking after laying the foundation stone of a Rs 49,000-crore petrochemicals complex at Bina Refinery in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh along with 10 other industrial projects in the BJP-ruled state where, along with the Congress-governed Chhattisgarh, assembly polls are due by the year-end.

He said great personalities of the country were inspired from Sanatan Dharma.

Mahatma Gandhi drew inspiration from Sanatan Dharma and his struggle for freedom was centred around the ancient faith, the prime minister further said.

The Father of the Nation followed tenets of Sanatan Dharma all his life and his last words were ''Hey Ram'', Modi noted.

Great historical personalities like Indore ruler Ahilyabai Holkar, Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi, Swami Vivekananda and Lokmanya Tilak also drew inspiration from Sanatan Dharma, he added.

''They (the Opposition) have started speaking openly. They are going to sharpen their attack on us. Every follower of Sanatan Dharma in every nook and corner of the country and the nation-lovers have to be watchful,'' Modi said.

''The `INDI' alliance wants to abolish Sanatan Dharma and push the country into a thousand years of slavery. But we have to stop these forces unitedly. With our unity, we have to thwart their attempt,'' he further said.

The PM's attack on the opposition bloc followed Udhayanidhi Stalin's controversial statement that Sanatan Dharma is against social justice and should be eradicated. A Raja, another DMK leader, likened Sanatan Dharma to diseases.

Modi also said the credit for the success of the just-concluded G20 summit went to the 140 crore people of India.

''The credit does not go to Modi. The credit goes to 140 crore people....Every child in villages was aware of the G20. It has bolstered their self-confidence. It was the team spirit that made it successful,'' Modi added.

Targeting the Congress without naming it, he said those who ruled Madhya Pradesh for a long time did nothing but only indulged in corruption and crime.

''Criminals held sway in the state earlier. But after we (BJP) were given the chance (to rule), the lawlessness and corruption have disappeared,'' Modi said.

Madhya Pradesh, once one of the most laggard states, is now going to scale newer heights, Modi said.

''Projects of Rs 50,000 crore are being set up in Madhya Pradesh, which will give an impetus to the state's development,'' he said.

Highlining the importance of `Atmanirbhar Bharat', the PM underlined the need to reduce imports and pointed out that India is dependent on foreign countries for petrol, diesel and other petrochemical products.

The petrochemical complex at Bina Refinery will be a step forward in the direction of making the country self-reliant, he said.

Later, the PM travelled to adjoining Chhattisgarh where he addressed a rally and dedicated rail projects worth around Rs 6,350 crore and also laid foundation stone of 50-bed each 'critical care blocks' to be built in 9 districts in the poll-going state.

Addressing 'Vijay Sankhnad' rally at Kondatarai village in Raigarh district, the PM continued his attack on the INDIA bloc and said it wants to erase Bharat as well as its culture of thousands of years as he asked people to remain vigilant from them.

"I want to make you aware about a conspiracy that is being hatched against our faith and the country. Those whom you kept away from the power for the last nine years (at the Centre) and those who are continuously losing elections are now filled with so much hatred against you that they are now targeting your identity and your culture,'' he said.

He also targeted the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government in the state, saying it lagged behind in welfare of the poor, but was ahead in corruption.

Modi accused the Congress government of indulging in politics of scams and alleged it committed corruption in 'Godhan Nyay Yojna' (cow dung procurement scheme), liquor sale and irregularity in managing district mineral foundation (DMF) fund.

The PM said the age-old Sanatan culture is based on a person's karma (action) and not birth.

''Sanatan culture is the one wherein Ram considers forest dwellers and Nishad Raj greater than his brother. Sanatan culture is the one where Ram embraces the boatman rowing the boat. Sanatan culture is one which gives priority not to birth, but to a person's karma (action),'' he said.

Modi asked people to compare the track record of the Congress and said he has fulfilled guarantees he gave to people.

''For more than 50 years, the Congress gave the guarantee of eradicating poverty. Now also the Congress gives the same guarantee. Had the Congress done its work properly, then Modi need not have to work so hard now,'' he said in a sharp attack on the country's oldest political party which is a key constituent of the INDIA bloc.

Modi said his government had vowed to empower the poor of the country and better their lives.

''We have seen that in just five years, 13.5 crore people have come out of poverty. This happened because the BJP government launched welfare schemes in the interest of the poor,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)