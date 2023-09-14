Biden admin. preparing emergency aid to protect smaller auto supply firms -WaPo
Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2023 20:47 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 20:47 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is preparing emergency aid to protect smaller firms that supply U.S. auto manufacturers if the United Auto Workers union goes on strike, the Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing three sources.
The White House declined to comment on the report.
