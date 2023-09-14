Left Menu

"Prime Minister is free to say whatever he wants. He is the Prime Minister of India. But there are more pressing issues that he should concentrate on. People are accusing him of rigging the economic growth of the country, China is building villages, those are the things he should concentrate on," Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge said.

ANI | Updated: 14-09-2023 21:07 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 21:00 IST
"PM Modi should concentrate on more pressing issues": Priyank Kharge
Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should concentrate on more "pressing issues" than saving "Sanatana Dharma". "Prime Minister is free to say whatever he wants. He is the Prime Minister of India. But there are more pressing issues that he should concentrate on. People are accusing him of rigging the economic growth of the country, China is building villages, those are the things on which he should concentrate on," the Karnataka Minister said on Thursday, speaking to reporters in Bengaluru.

Assuring that 'Sanatana Dharma' will survive for another 3,500 years, Priyank Kharge said, "Sanatana Dharma has survived for more than 3,500 years and will survive for another 3,500 years. It does not require anybody to support it. People who believe in it will ensure that it survives for another 3,500 years. Let the Prime Minister concentrate on more pressing issues." The Karnataka Minister also added that the state government is setting up a disinformation bureau to counter fake information.

"Karnataka government is setting up a disinformation bureau to combat fake Information. We will take action according to IPC section," he said. Speaking on Hindi imposition, on the occasion of Hindi Diwas, Priyank Kharge said, "Hindi imposition has always been the agenda of the BJP. Kannada is also a classical language. People here know multiple languages. Unfortunately, this regime is high on Hindi imposition."

Earlier in the day, addressing a massive gathering at Bina in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the INDIA bloc of having an agenda to end the country's ‘Santan’ culture. “At a time when Bharat is emerging as a world leader at global forums, some parties are trying to divide the country and its people. These people came together to form an ‘INDI’ alliance. Some people are calling it a ‘ghamndiya (arrogant) alliance’. They don’t have a leader yet and there is a lot of suspense on who would lead them going into the Lok Sabha elections next year. They are working with a hidden agenda, which is to attack India's culture,” PM Modi said.

“This INDI alliance adopted a resolution to end our 'Sanatan' culture. They are bent on destroying the ideologies, cultures and traditions that have kept the country and our people together for centuries,” the PM added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

