BJP will find it difficult to win 40 seats in MP polls, says Indian Youth Congress chief

PTI | Indore | Updated: 14-09-2023 21:13 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 21:13 IST
Indian Youth Congress president B V Srinivas on Thursday claimed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party will find it difficult to win 40 seats in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls likely to be held at the end of the year.

He claimed an internal survey by the BJP itself showed the party was going to fare poorly in the polls to the 230-member House.

''It will be difficult for the BJP to win 40 seats. There are many youngsters in Madhya Pradesh who are forced to work as security guards in other states due to unemployment despite having engineering and MBA degrees,'' Srinivas said.

In Karnataka, the BJP was routed by the Congress and a similar fate awaits them in MP, he added.

Srinivas, who took part in a tractor rally by farmers in protest against land acquisition for the Indore-Pithampur economic corridor project, said the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government was treating farmers poorly but the Congress would do justice to them after coming to power.

