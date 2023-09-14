"Thank you once again": Himanta to Gogoi after war of words subsides

What started as an intense war of words between Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi seemed to have subsided on Thursday evening as the Chief Minister thanked the Congress MP for expressing his gratitude. "Thank you for your gratitude to the state government and medical fraternity. I was the health minister at that point in time. So thank you once again," the Assam Chief Minister said in a message on X responding to Gaurav Gogoi thanking the state government.

"I'm grateful to the Assamese doctors, nurses, ward staff of Guwahati Medical College. They provided the best of treatment and care to my father who fought post Covid complications with savage courage. I am also grateful to the state government. Please take a break. You're a CM!" Gaurav Gogoi said on 'X.' Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier mentioned that though he had disagreements with Gaurav's father, late Tarun Gogoi, he ensured that the former Assam Chief Minister received the best treatment and had also gone to visit him at the hospital.

Gaurav Gogoi, had earlier in the evening shared a video where the late Chief Minister could be heard saying in Assamese that he has never met a person (referring to Himanta Biswa Sarma) who could touch his feet and stab him from the back at the same time. The video post from Gaurav Gogoi came in response to Himanta claiming that though he advised the Gogoi family to transfer the former Chief Minister to Delhi at the state government's expense, his son (Gaurav Gogoi) refused to do so.

"During the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, one of Assam's tallest politicians experienced post-Covid complications. We advised his family to transfer him to Delhi for better treatment, with the state government covering the expenses. However, his distinguished son refused to take the patient to Delhi," read Himanta's post on X. The war of words between the two stalwart political figures in Assam took a personal turn after Congress MP Gourav Gogoi hit back at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma threatening him with legal action.

Gogoi said that Himanta is "free to choose" his path but attending the Assembly and addressing the issue is his "duty to the people". The Congress MP requested the Prime Minister's Office to order an enquiry into how the Commerce Ministry approved a Rs 10 crore grant to the BJP Chief Minister's wife.

The war of words erupted over an allegation by the Congress party, especially Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi that the Chief Minister had helped his wife's firm, Pride East Entertainments Private Limited to get a subsidy of Rs 10 crore from the central government. (ANI)

