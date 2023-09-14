MP: Congress leaders, including farmers take out tractor rally protesting acquisition of farmers’ land in Indore

Congress leaders, including Congress MLA Jitu Patwari, Youth Congress National President Srinivas BV and farmers took out a tractor rally in protest against acquisition of farmers' land for construction of an economic corridor in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district. The rally began from Patwari's assembly constituency Rau in the city and the protesters were heading towards the collector's office. Nonetheless, they were stopped midway by the police force by placing barricades. Later, ADM Roshan Rai took a memorandum on behalf of the district administration and the rally ended.

While addressing a gathering in Rau area, Patwari termed the acquisition of farmers' land for various schemes of the government as wrong, including construction of economic corridors for industries and land being acquired for various schemes of Indore Development Authority. "If the Congress government comes to power, they will abolish the biggest land mafia development authority, this has also been included in the Promissory note," Patwari said.

Talking to reporters, Patwari said, "This is a tractor revolution march which farmers have done against the government and Indore Development Authority's scheme, Economic Corridor." It is a message that if the government takes away the farmers' land without considering their interests, then the farmers are ready to fight till their last breath. The court cases filed by the government to take the land of farmers should be withdrawn. The housing societies which are in dispute with the Indore Development Authority should be freed. Their demand is that the Indore Development Authority should be abolished, he added.

Meanwhile, National President of Youth Congress Srinivas BV said, "This economic corridor is a corridor of 50 percent commission. These rules and laws should be withdrawn. Only two months are left, if the Congress government returns into power, it will work to provide justice to the farmers." On the other hand, ADM Roshan Rai said that the Congress gave a memorandum against the construction of the economic corridor.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Zone 1) Aaditya Mishra said that during the rally, the police force and officers from 20 police stations in the city were deployed. Proper traffic diversions were also made to ensure that the common people do not face any problem. (ANI)

