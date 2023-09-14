PM Modi blows poll bugle in MP, Chhattisgarh; rips INDIA bloc, says "hidden agenda to end Sanatan"

Launching a scathing attack on the INDIA bloc, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the people of the poll-bound states, stating that the Opposition has a "hidden agenda to end Sanatan Dharma". Slamming the Congress government in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh, PM Modi said that the "mineral wealth of the state is being used as Congress' ATM".

"The mineral wealth of Chhattisgarh is being used as Congress' ATM. False propaganda and rampant corruption are the hallmarks of the Congress government in Chhattisgarh," PM said. PM Modi further mentioned that he would not have to make extra efforts to remove the poverty from the country if Congress had fulfilled its guarantee of removing the same.

"Congress gave a guarantee of empowering the poor of the country. If Congress had fulfilled its guarantee, to aaj Modi ko itni mehnat nahi karni padti.Modi had guaranteed that he would empower the poor of the country and today you are seeing the results. In just 5 years, 13.5 crore people in the country have come out of poverty. This happened because the BJP government made schemes in the interest of the poor," PM Modi said. "Congress government in Chhattisgarh is lagging in development work but marching ahead on the corruption front. The government here is indulged in corruption in cow dung procurement," he added.

While in Madhya Pradesh's Bina, PM Modi accused the INDIA bloc of dividing the country in terms of culture while taking a dig at the Opposition, saying that there is a dearth of a leader in the alliance. "At a time when Bharat is emerging as a world leader at global forums, some parties are trying to divide the country and its people. These people came together to form an 'INDI' alliance. Some people are calling it a 'ghamndiya (arrogant) alliance'. They don't have a leader yet and there is a lot of suspense on who would lead them going into the Lok Sabha elections next year. They are working with a hidden agenda, which is to attack India's culture," PM Modi said.

Urging voters to differentiate among the political parties on the work done by them, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for projects in Bina. PM Modi held a roadshow and later on addressed a massive gathering at Bina in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh and alleged that the Opposition bloc, at its third meeting in Mumbai, adopted a resolution to "end the Santan culture" in the country.

"This INDI alliance adopted a resolution to end our 'Sanatan' culture. They are bent on destroying the ideologies, cultures and traditions that have kept the country and our people together for centuries," the PM added.PM Modi addressed the meeting after laying the foundation for several projects worth more than Rs 50,700 crores, including the 'Petrochemical Complex' at Bina Refinery and ten new industrial projects across Madhya Pradesh. The 10 projects for which he laid the foundation stone include a 'Power and Renewable Energy Manufacturing Zone' in the Narmadapuram district; two IT parks in Indore; a Mega Industrial Park in Ratlam; and six new industrial areas across the state.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister remarked that Chhattisgarh is taking a significant step towards development as Railway projects worth more than Rs 6,400 crores are being unveiled in the state. He underlined that various new projects are being initiated today to expand the energy-producing capacity and improve the healthcare sector of the state. He also mentioned the distribution of Sickle Cell Counseling Cards on the occasion. The Prime Minister emphasized that the entire world is not only witnessing but also heaping praise on the fast pace of modern development and the Indian model of social welfare. The Prime Minister recalled hosting the world leaders during the G20 Summit in New Delhi and mentioned that they were highly impressed by India's model of development and social welfare.

He said that global organizations are talking about learning from India's successes. The Prime Minister credited the equal priority of the government towards the development of every state and every area of the country for this feat. "This region of Chhattisgarh and Raigarh is also a witness to this", the Prime Minister said as he congratulated the citizens for today's projects. "Chhattisgarh is a powerhouse of development of the country", the Prime Minister remarked as he noted that a country will move forward only if its powerhouses are working at full strength.

In the last 9 years, the Prime Minister said that the Central Government has continuously worked for the multifaceted development of Chhattisgarh and the results of that vision and those policies can be witnessed here today. He said that huge schemes are being implemented in Chhattisgarh in every field by the Central Government and the foundation stones of new projects are being laid. The Prime Minister recalled visiting Raipur in July to lay the foundation stone of Visakhapatnam to Raipur Economic Corridor and Raipur to Dhanbad Economic Corridor development projects.

He also mentioned the various important national highways presented to the state. "Today, a new chapter is being written in the development of Chhattisgarh's railway network", the Prime Minister remarked as he mentioned that the improved rail network will reduce the congestion in Jharsuguda Bilaspur section of the Bilaspur-Mumbai rail line. Similarly, the other railway lines that are being started and the rail corridors that are being built will give new heights to the industrial development of Chhattisgarh, he said.

He said that upon completion, these routes will not only provide convenience to the people of Chhattisgarh but will also create new employment and income opportunities in the region. PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of 50 bedded 'critical care blocks' in 9 districts of Chattisgarh and distributed 1 lakh Sickle Cell Counseling Cards. (ANI)

