Hunter Biden attorney: charges barred by agreement that prosecutors made

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-09-2023 01:14 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 01:14 IST
Hunter Biden's attorney said on Thursday that the charges against President Joe Biden's son are barred by the agreement prosecutors made with him.

"We believe these charges are barred by the agreement the prosecutors made with Mr. Biden, the recent rulings by several federal courts that this statute is unconstitutional, and the facts that he did not violate that law, and we plan to demonstrate all of that in court," attorney Abbe Lowell said after Hunter Biden's indictment.

