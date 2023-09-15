Left Menu

Journalist arrested for 'criminal conspiracy', 'extortion' in J-K

A journalist was arrested here for alleged criminal conspiracy and extortion, police said on Friday.Majid Hyderi, resident of Peerbagh area of the city, was arrested after police registered a case against him following orders from a local court here, they said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 15-09-2023 14:03 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 14:01 IST
Majid Hyderi, resident of Peerbagh area of the city, was arrested after police registered a case against him following orders from a local court here, they said. “FIR No 88/2023 U/S 120-B, 177,386,500 of IPC registered in Sadder PS on basis of order issued by Hon’ble court of JMIC Srinagar. One Majid Hyderi S/o Jahangir Hyderi R/o Peerbagh arrested for criminal conspiracy, intimidation, extortion, giving false information, defamation etc,” the Srinagar Police said on X. Hyderi, a journalist who has worked with a number of publications and news portals, is also a regular on TV news channels as a political analyst. PDP president Mehbooba Mufti slammed the arrest of the journalist.

“Majid Hyderi’s arrest late last night has exposed the nexus between conmen & certain intelligence agencies. He was dragged from his home like a wanted terrorist without following any legalities. His mother & sister pleaded to see a warrant but this too was denied. This is how journalists who expose scams are accused of intimidation & defamation,” the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister alleged in a tweet However, the police said all legal formalities were followed. “It is clarified that all legal procedures of formal arrest as mandated by law were fully followed. Family was clearly informed about the order of Hon'ble court regarding this. It is requested to kindly not fall prey to misinformation campaign by vested interests (sic),” the Srinagar Police said in another tweet.

The police was responding to Mehbooba's allegations on X.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

