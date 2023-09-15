Belarus' Lukashenko says Minsk ready to increase fuel shipments to Russia -Ifax
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday that Belarus has recently supplied 60,000 tons of diesel and 60,000 tons of petrol to Russia and is ready to further increase shipments, Interfax reported.
Lukashenko is currently on a visit to Russia, parts of which are currently experiencing acute diesel shortages. (Writing by Felix Light; Editing by Toby Chopra)
