"Our principal enemy in politics is...": KC Venugopal attacks BJP-BRS in Telangana

Terming Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the "two sides of the same coin", Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on Friday said that the BJP is the principal enemy of the grand old party in politics and KCR's party Bharat Rashtra Samithi is supporting anti-democratic laws in the Parliament. "Certainly we had past experience. Our fight is with PM Narendra Modi. Our principal enemy in politics is the BJP and their ideology...They (KCR's party BRS) support anti-democratic laws in the Parliament, Venugopal said during a press conference in Rangareddy.

Emphasizing the role being played by KCR in the national political arena, he said, "KCR's party is supporting the BJP, they are actually against the people. They are anti-democratic." Ensuring that if the party is voted to power in Telangana Congress will deliver six guarantees for the people of the state, General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh said," We formed a government in Karnataka with a huge majority. BJP has still not announced their Leader of Opposition in Karnataka even after 4 months. In Karnataka, the Modi government tried to stop the 'Anna Bhagya' but we managed to resist their efforts. Similarly, we will declare 6 guarantees to the people of Telangana."

Exuding confidence in forming the government after the assembly polls, he said, "In the upcoming elections, we are sure to get a clear majority from the people. KCR and PM Modi are two sides of the same coin. Telangana poet Gaddar once told me '1cr, 2cr, 3cr, Telangana mei KCR'. After Bharat Jodi Yatra it is clear that we are getting a clear majority in Telangana elections." Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal informed about the details of the CWC meeting which is set to begin tomorrow in Telangana.

"Tomorrow we will hold the first CWC (Congress Working Committee meeting) in Hyderabad in which the preparations for the upcoming elections will be discussed. We are very sure that we are going to form government in five states including Telangana. Congress president will preside over the CWC meeting. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will be there. Our 4 chief ministers will also attend the meeting," he said. He further stated that Telangana has become the most corrupt state in the country.

"We are sure about forming the government in Telangana. Under Sonia Gandhi, we delivered our promise to make Telangana a state and we delivered it. Unfortunately, the BRS government is ruling the state and Telangana has become the most corrupt state in the country," he said. The state is set to witness a triangular contest among the BJP, the ruling BRS and the Congress. The Telangana election will serve as a litmus test for the BJP-led NDA and the INDIA alliance before the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram will also be scheduled to hold elections later this year. (ANI)

