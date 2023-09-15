Unity impossible among INDIA bloc leaders just as similar poles of magnets don't come together: Vijayvargiya

Left Menu

Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Friday said just as similar poles of two magnets can never come together, unity among leaders of different parties that are part of the opposition bloc INDIA was impossible.He said all key leaders of constituent parties of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance INDIA, a grouping of more than two dozen anti-Bharatiya Janata Party BJP outfits, consider themselves as prime ministerial candidates.Talking to reporters here, the BJP general secretary said, When I was studying in school, we students were shown magnets in the laboratory.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 15-09-2023 20:39 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 20:39 IST
Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Friday said just as similar poles of two magnets can never come together, unity among leaders of different parties that are part of the opposition bloc INDIA was impossible.

He said all key leaders of constituent parties of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), a grouping of more than two dozen anti-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) outfits, consider themselves as prime ministerial candidates.

Talking to reporters here, the BJP general secretary said, ''When I was studying in school, we students were shown magnets in the laboratory. Similar poles of two magnets always have mutual repulsion. Prominent leaders of all parties involved in the opposition alliance are themselves contenders for the post of prime minister. In this situation, how can these parties join?'' All the parties that formed the Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (India) alliance unitedly against Prime Minister Narendra Modi are of different ideologies and none of them are aligned with the other, he said.

Vijayvargiya also criticised Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin for his controversial remarks on Sanatan Dharma.

''Leaders who make such statements are suffering from mental illness. Sanatan Dharma, which gives the message of peace and humanity to the world, will always remain,'' he said. Udhayanidhi had likened Sanatan Dharma to diseases like malaria and dengue, and called for its eradication.

