U.S. envoy to Moscow visits jailed reporter Gershkovich - TASS

The U.S. ambassador to Moscow has visited Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who is being held in pre-trial detention on charges of espionage, state news agency TASS reported on Friday.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said earlier that Moscow had approved a U.S. consular request to visit Gershkovich, who denies the spy charges. (Writing by Maxim Rodionov)

