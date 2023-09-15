Left Menu

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 15-09-2023 22:54 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 22:54 IST
Sikkim CM announces 4 pc DA hike for govt employees
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Friday announced a 4 per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for government employees.

''All the government employees will get a 4 per cent DA hike with retrospective effect from January 2023,'' he said at a function in Namchi district.

With the 4 per cent hike, the DA of Sikkim government employees has gone up to 42 per cent.

He said that the arrears will be paid before Dusshera festival next month.

Tamang also announced the implementation of 'One Rank One Pension' policy. He also assured the government employees that the old pension scheme will be implemented in Sikkim at the earliest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

