Karni Sena holds demonstration against Bihar Minister's remarks on Ramcharitmanas

Karni Sena workers demonstrated a protest against the controversial statement given by Bihar Education Minister Chandra Shekhar drawing a parallel between Ramcharitmanas and "potassium cyanide".

ANI | Updated: 16-09-2023 16:52 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 16:52 IST
Bihar Education Minister Chandra Shekhar (Photo/Twitter: @ProfShekharRJD). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karni Sena workers demonstrated a protest against the controversial statement made by Bihar Education Minister Chandra Shekhar drawing a parallel between Ramcharitmanas and "potassium cyanide". Under the leadership of National Vice President Karni Sena Gyanendra Chauhan, the workers reached the Collectorate's office in protest and submitted a memorandum in the name of the Prime Minister to the Additional City Magistrate demanding action.

District President Karni Sena Sanjay Choudhary said, "The statement has hurt Hindus and is highly condemnable. We demand that he should be immediately dismissed and sent to jail." Bihar's Education Minister, Chandra Shekhar compared the holy Ramcharitmanas to "potassium cyanide".

Speaking at an event on Hindi Diwas (September 14), the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader said, "If you serve 56 kinds of dishes and mix potassium cyanide into them, would you eat them? The same analogy applies to the scriptures of Hinduism." The remarks drew sharp criticism from several leaders.

Earlier, Union Minister Nityanand Rai said that this represents their "sick mentality." "I would suggest keeping one Guru, reading each line of Ramayana and understanding the essence of each word and then commenting on Ramayana-Mahabharat," Rai said.

Addressing media from the BJP headquarters in the national capital, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said, "He says that Ramcharitmanas is potassium cyanide. Crores of people have their devotion placed in it. Those who have the audacity to call 'Ram' a venom are questioning the basic beliefs of this country and hurting it. The public will boycott them" (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

