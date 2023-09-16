Left Menu

"Seen him doing chamchagiri": Congress' Pramod Tiwari hits back at Assam CM over 'tired' Kamal Nath remark

Attacking the Assam CM, Tiwari said, "I have seen him doing 'chamchagiri' when he was in Congress. It is his habit that wherever he stays his eyes are on Charanpaduka"

ANI | Updated: 16-09-2023 18:06 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 18:06 IST
"Seen him doing chamchagiri": Congress' Pramod Tiwari hits back at Assam CM over 'tired' Kamal Nath remark
Congress leader Pramod Tiwari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Pramod Tiwari on Saturday slammed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his statement that former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath looks "tired". Attacking the Assam CM, Tiwari said, "I have seen him doing 'chamchagiri' when he was in Congress. It is his habit that wherever he stays his eyes are on Charanpaduka"

This comes after Himanta Sarma mocked former MP CM Kamal Nath saying that the Congress leader has a tired face (thaka hua chehra). "Who else in the world has a more tired face than Congress leader Kamal Nath? If Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Kamal Nath ji are made to stand on a stage, Kamal Nath ji looks so tired. There has been massive development in Madhya Pradesh, and I want it to increase after the elections. The INDIA bloc has openly opposed Hindus... I hope people will take cognizance of this and vote accordingly," he said.

The Congress leader also spoke about the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting underway in Telangana's Hyderabad and said that a strategy for the upcoming assembly polls in five states will be discussed in the meeting. "After getting reconstituted, the CWC is having their first meeting today, and President Kharge will discuss a lot of issues for the country. The elections of Telangana are also coming and will be discussed. We are sure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will no longer be the PM after the next elections, and thus Khargeji will discuss options and further strategies for the INDIA bloc," he said.

This is the first meeting of the reconstituted Congress Working Committee, the party's top decision-making body under party President Mallikarjun Kharge. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

