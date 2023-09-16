"No power in the world can destroy it...," Rajnath Singh on Sanatana Dharma

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 16 (ANI): Amid the debate and political row over DMK minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's comments, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh termed it as unfortunate and said that Sanatana Dharma is eternal, no power in the world can destroy it. "It is very unfortunate...Sanatana Dharma has given the message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', meaning the whole world is our family," Rajanth Singh said.

He further asserted that Sanatana Dharma is eternal. No power in the world can destroy it. "Our mothers and sisters when they knead the dough and if an ant passes nearby give it a small portion of flour to eat...Sanatana Dharma is eternal. No power in the world can destroy it," he added.

The DMK leader Udhayanidhi's remark on Sanatana Dharma sparked massive controversy across the nation with several BJP leaders and Hindu priests strongly criticising his statement. Udhayanidhi Stalin, earlier on September 2 called for the 'eradication' of the Sanatan Dharma and equated it with diseases like dengue and malaria, inviting sharp criticism from BJP leaders.

"I thank the organisers of this conference for giving me the opportunity to deliver a special address. You have kept the name of the conference as 'Sanatana Abolition Conference' rather than 'Anti-Sanatana Conference', I appreciate that," Udhayanidhi said. He further said, "Few things cannot be opposed, that should be abolished only. We can't oppose Dengue, Mosquitoes, Malaria, or Corona, we have to eradicate this that's how we have to eradicate Sanatana. Rather opposing Sanatana it should be eradicated."

Udhayanidhi, however, later accused the BJP of 'twisting' his statement and spreading fake news while adding that he is ready to face whatever cases are filed against him. (ANI)

