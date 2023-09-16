Left Menu

'Crumbling' law and order, 'rampant' drug menace under AAP regime in Punjab: BJP leader Shergill

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-09-2023 20:40 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 20:40 IST
'Crumbling' law and order, 'rampant' drug menace under AAP regime in Punjab: BJP leader Shergill
  • Country:
  • India

BJP national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill Saturday alleged that Punjab witnessed ''crumbling'' law and order, ''rampant'' drug menace and ''wastage'' of resources in the one-and-half years of the AAP government.

He accused the Bhagwant Mann government of functioning in a ''dictatorial and unconstitutional'' manner.

As the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dispensation completed one-and-half years in office, Shergill said in a statement that as far as crime in Punjab is concerned, the state of affairs is "miserable".

''Reports of broad daylight murders, extortions, loot, and gang wars have become a routine and the common people are living under constant fear for life and property," he alleged.

Taking on the state government on its key promise, Shergill sought an explanation from Chief Minister Mann on why his government has not been able to fulfil its promise of giving Rs 1,000 per month to all women.

On the issue of drug menace, Shergill alleged, "Even though there have been more than 200 drug overdose deaths, the curse of drugs continues unabated. Ever since the Mann government took over, the drug menace has assumed a much more alarming proportion, reflecting the government's complete lack of seriousness in tackling it.'' ''The 'badlav' (change) this government has brought about is that it has turned Punjab into a protest hub state with various sections of the employees staging protests regularly accusing Mann of ignoring their genuine demands. What is more worrying is the fact that whosoever tries to raise its voice against this government has to face the wrath of the government," he added.

Shergill alleged the "VIP culture" in Punjab is currently at its peak. Stating that the AAP government in Punjab is being run by a "coterie" sitting in Delhi, Shergill questioned CM Mann as to who has given him the ''right to indulge in wasteful expenditure by exploiting Punjab's resources to fulfil the political ambitions of 'Delhi Durbar' headed by Arvind Kejriwal.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands Asia for Rs 1,494 crore

Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off; US FDA approves GSK's blood cancer therapy and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023