Left Menu

CWC calls for passage of Women's Reservation Bill during Parliament's special session

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-09-2023 21:40 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 21:23 IST
CWC calls for passage of Women's Reservation Bill during Parliament's special session
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Saturday demanded that the Women's Reservation Bill be passed during the upcoming special session of Parliament.

In a resolution adopted at its first meeting after being reconstituted, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) alleged that parliamentary debate and scrutiny have all but disappeared and far-reaching legislation is hurriedly pushed through without proper scrutiny and discussion.

''The Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment etc) Bill introduced in Parliament will severely compromise the independence of the Election Commission to conduct free and fair elections,'' it said.

Noting that a special session of Parliament has been called all of a sudden, the CWC said the Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party Sonia Gandhi wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi identifying nine pressing issues of public concern and importance that need to be debated in this special session.

''The CWC thanks her for this initiative and also for the continuing interest she is taking in the strengthening of the party organisation,'' the resolution said.

The CWC demanded that the Women's Reservation Bill be passed during the special session.

The demand by the Congress' highest decision-making body comes amid renewed calls for passage of the Women's Reservation Bill and speculation that it could be taken up during the five-day special session of Parliament starting Monday.

The Bill, which was passed in Rajya Sabha during the Manmohan Singh-led government around 11 years ago, was still alive as the Upper House of Parliament never dissolves.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
2
Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable development goals

Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable devel...

 India
3
SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by October; NASA names chief of UFO research; panel sees no alien evidence and more

Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by Oc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023