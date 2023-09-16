CWC calls for passage of Women's Reservation Bill during Parliament's special session

The Congress on Saturday demanded that the Women's Reservation Bill be passed during the upcoming special session of Parliament.

In a resolution adopted at its first meeting after being reconstituted, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) alleged that parliamentary debate and scrutiny have all but disappeared and far-reaching legislation is hurriedly pushed through without proper scrutiny and discussion.

''The Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment etc) Bill introduced in Parliament will severely compromise the independence of the Election Commission to conduct free and fair elections,'' it said.

Noting that a special session of Parliament has been called all of a sudden, the CWC said the Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party Sonia Gandhi wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi identifying nine pressing issues of public concern and importance that need to be debated in this special session.

''The CWC thanks her for this initiative and also for the continuing interest she is taking in the strengthening of the party organisation,'' the resolution said.

The CWC demanded that the Women's Reservation Bill be passed during the special session.

The demand by the Congress' highest decision-making body comes amid renewed calls for passage of the Women's Reservation Bill and speculation that it could be taken up during the five-day special session of Parliament starting Monday.

The Bill, which was passed in Rajya Sabha during the Manmohan Singh-led government around 11 years ago, was still alive as the Upper House of Parliament never dissolves.

