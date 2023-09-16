Left Menu

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 16-09-2023 23:55 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 22:30 IST
Feel my X account has been restricted: Gaurav Gogoi
Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi speaking to ANI on Wednesday. Image Credit: ANI
Congress deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi on Saturday expressed apprehension that his account on X, formerly Twitter, might have been ''restricted'', although he is yet to receive any information from the social media giant.

He said the social media cell of the grand old party is getting in touch with the company over the matter.

The Assam MP said he has received multiple complaints that people were unable to access his X account and he had also noticed that his posts on the account for the last couple of hours were not drawing as much engagement as it usually does.

''I have received many complaints. People have sent me screenshots (of not being able to access the account). I have asked my office to at least update the people that I feel that Twitter has restricted my account,'' Gogoi told PTI.

He said the Congress's social media cell will get in touch with X over the matter.

''As of now, Twitter has not informed me of any such action on their part. I will look forward to a clarification,'' the Congress leader added.

Gogoi has been locked in a war of words with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma this week on the issue of Sarma's wife's company allegedly given a credit subsidy of Rs 10 crore by the central government under a scheme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

