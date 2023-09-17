Left Menu

Telangana stands as role model for development in the country, says CM

Highlighting the development initiatives and numerous welfare schemes of his government, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday said the state stood as a role model in the country.He was speaking after hoisting the National Flag at the celebration of national integration day, the day the erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad merged with the Indian Union on September 17, 1948.The Telangana government felt that it was appropriate to celebrate the occasion of Hyderabad princely state becoming a part of Indian Union as national integration day, he said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-09-2023 12:15 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 12:11 IST
Telangana stands as role model for development in the country, says CM
Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Highlighting the development initiatives and numerous welfare schemes of his government, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday said the state stood as a role model in the country.

He was speaking after hoisting the National Flag at the celebration of 'national integration day', the day the erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad merged with the Indian Union on September 17, 1948.

The Telangana government felt that it was appropriate to celebrate the occasion of Hyderabad princely state becoming a part of Indian Union as 'national integration day', he said. The CM affirmed that the country got united due to the values of harmony established by Mahatma Gandhi, the vision of the country's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the sharpness and dexterity of first Home minister Sardar Patel and the efforts of many other leaders. Speaking about the rapid strides made by Telangana and the government's welfare measures, Rao said there is no family which is not benefited by his government's schemes. Noting that Telangana stood as a role model for development in the country, he said other states emulating his government's schemes was testimony to this.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable development goals

Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable devel...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by October; NASA names chief of UFO research; panel sees no alien evidence and more

Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by Oc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023