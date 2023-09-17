Anti-Congress posters put up in Hyderabad amid CWC meeting

Amid the Congress Working Committee meeting which is underway in Hyderabad, several posters and hoardings criticizing the party have been displayed across Hyderabad. The posters took a sarcastic hit at the six guarantees of the Congress to be released today at the public meeting in Telangana.

The posters also mentioned that Telangana Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekar Rao gives the highest old age pension than the Congress-ruled states. Notably, similar kinds of anti-Congress posters were put up on Saturday also.

Reacting to this, Congress leader Pawan Khera on Saturday accused KCR and his daughter, BRS MLC K Kavitha, of corruption. "There has been an agreement in K Kavitha's family. The corruption within Hyderabad will be done by her brother, the corruption within Telangana will be done by her father and the responsibility of corruption outside Telangana is given to K Kavitha...According to this agreement, she is worried that if she loses the election from Telangana, the father and the brother will think of doing corruption outside Telangana," he said.

The meeting of the top Congress leaders was scheduled for two days, Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday, the Congress Working Committee adopted a resolution to make the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) an ideological and electoral success.

The newly constituted Congress Working Committee held a meeting in Hyderabad and adopted multiple resolutions ranging from political and economic to security and other matters. "CWC wholeheartedly welcomes the continuing consolidation of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). This has already rattled the Prime Minister and the BJP. The CWC reiterates the Congress party's resolve to make the INDIA initiative an ideological and electoral success so that our country is freed from divisive and polarising politics, the forces of social equity and justice are strengthened, and the people get a Union Government that is responsible, responsive, sensitive, transparent and accountable," the resolution read.

On the border issue with China, the CWC resolution read, "CWC unequivocally condemns the incursions by China into Indian-held territory and the repeated provocations such as publishing maps that include Arunachal Pradesh and other parts of India. Most unfortunately, the Prime Minister's clean chit to China on 19 June 2020 and his continued refusal to admit the loss of territory have misled the country, belittled the sacrifices of our jawans, and emboldened China to continue with its transgressions. The CWC calls upon the government to come clean on the border dispute with China and take a resolute stand against any challenge to the territorial integrity of India." (ANI)

