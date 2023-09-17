MP: BJP leader Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya claims Congress will struggle to get even 50 seats in upcoming assembly polls

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former minister Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya on Sunday claimed the Congress would struggle to get even 50 seats in the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly polls slated later this year. Pawaiya said, "95 per cent of people belonging to Sanatan Dharma live in Madhya Pradesh and the five per cent of voters are indirectly supporters of terrorists, traitors, and supporters of religious conversion. There are also people from the Hijab gang in it. In order to get in power, the Congress is trampling the sentiments of these 95 per cent people to woo those five per cent voters."

That's why Congress is taking out Jan Aakrosh Yatra in this state assembly elections, but the anger of Sanatani people has become so much that Congress is going to struggle even to reach 50 seats (out of 230 assembly seats) this time, he added. When asked about whether Sanatan Dharma issue will remain an election issue, the BJP leader said, "The issue of insulting Sanatan will definitely be an election issue in the upcoming polls. Sanatan means that if the country survived for 1000 years from the Mughal period to the British, so what is the reason for that? It is only Sanatan Dharma."

Meanwhile, reacting to Pawaiya's remark, Congress Spokesperson Anand Jaat said, "Pawaiya whose own ticket is not confirmed, should instead of commenting about Congress, talk about the 18 years old achievements of the loot and lies government in Madhya Pradesh." The BJP government is involved in a scam in Mahakal temple. It is the BJP government that stopped loan waive of 95% Sanatani farmers. If unemployment increases in the state, it will harm the youth of Sanatan Dharma. If atrocities increase, it will affect people of Sanatan Dharma because people of Sanatan Dharma are more in the state, therefore the BJP is anti-Sanatan Dharma, Jaat alleged.

The state is scheduled to go for the Assembly polls later this year. Through the polls, the state will elect legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies. The last Assembly polls in 2018 saw the Congress coming to power, with veteran leader Kamal Nath taking oath as the chief minister.

Nonetheless, a political upheaval rocked the state in 2020, after the then Congressman Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 22 loyalist MLAs, switched over to the saffron camp. The Congress government fell after being reduced to a minority and the BJP formed the government, with Shivraj Singh Chouhan returning as chief minister. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)