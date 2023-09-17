AAP's Durgesh Pathak to talk about 'Kejriwal model of governance' at Global Summit in US

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Durgesh Pathak will be attending a Global Summit in the US where he will talk about 'Kejriwal model of governance', the party said on Sunday. The AAP said the Global Summit will be attended by the representatives from 85 countries. ''Kejriwal Model will once again be famous on the world stage. AAP MLA @ipathak25 will tell about 'Kejriwal Model of Governance' in the Global Summit in America. Representatives of 85 countries will participate in the Global Summit. Model of Chief Minister @ArvindKejriwal is making the country proud,'' the party said in a post on X in Hindi.

The summit will be held from September 19 to 21 in New York, sources in the AAP said.

