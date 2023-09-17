BRS leader Kavitha welcomes CWC resolution on women’s quota bill

BRS MLC K Kavitha on Sunday said she welcomes the Congress Working Committee’s resolution for the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill in the upcoming special session of Parliament, though the delay has been disappointing.

Kavitha, who has been pushing for the bill to be made law, posted a message on social media platform X appreciating the Congress's resolution.

“While the delay in passing the Women's Reservation Bill is disappointing, it's welcoming to see the Congress Party addressing the issue through the CWC resolution. I hope the Congress Party will maintain the same spirit in the upcoming Parliament session to exert pressure on the ruling party to introduce and pass the bill. Let's hope for swift action and real progress towards gender equality!” she said in the message.

The CWC, which met here on Saturday, demanded that the Women's Reservation Bill be passed during the special session of Parliament.

The demand by the Congress's highest decision-making body comes amid renewed calls for the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill and speculation that it could be taken up during the five-day special session of Parliament starting Monday.

Kavitha, daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, is vocal about the women's quota bill. She recently wrote a letter to as many as 47 political parties, including the Congress and BJP, requesting them to ensure the passage of the bill.

