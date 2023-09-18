Left Menu

Parliament special session: AAP issues whip for its MPs in Rajya Sabha 

Aam Aadmi Party issued a Three Line Whip to its MPs in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, asking them to be present in Parliament during the Special Session from September 18 to 22.

ANI | Updated: 18-09-2023 11:18 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 11:18 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party issued a Three Line Whip to its MPs in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, asking them to be present in Parliament during the Special Session from September 18 to 22. The whip to the party's Rajya Sabha MPs said that very important issues will be taken up in the Upper House in the upcoming special session.

"All members of the Aam Aadmi Party in the Rajya Sabha are hereby, informed that some very important issues will be taken up in the Rajya Sabha in the upcoming special session. In view of this, all members of the Aam Aadmi Party are requested to be positively present in the house from 11 AM onwards until the adjournment of the House from 18th September to 22nd September 2023 and support the stand of the party" it said. The Special Session will see a discussion on Parliament's 75-year journey, starting from the Samvidhan Sabha that first met on December 9, 1946.

A discussion on 'Parliamentary Journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha – Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings' will be held in Parliament on the first day of the five-sitting long special session, a parliamentary bulletin said on Wednesday. The announcement of the Special Session came as a surprise in political circles with the parties gearing up for assembly polls in five states later this year.

Earlier, on Sunday, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar hoisted the national flag at the new Parliament building a day before the commencement of the Special Session of Parliament. The Special Session, starting on Monday will see parliamentary proceedings shift from the old to the adjacent new building.

Dhankhar hoisted the flag atop "Gaja Dwar" of the new Parliament building. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was also present on the occasion. (ANI)

