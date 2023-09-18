Speaker Om Birla lauds PM's 'visionary' leadership for success of G20 Summit
As the Parliament session began Monday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'visionary' leadership for the success of the G20 Summit. Birla said Modi's 'vision and guidance' led to a consensus on sensitive issues in the New Delhi Declaration issued by the G20 leaders.
In his remarks soon after the House met, Birla congratulated the nation for successfully conducting the G20 summit in the country.
He said under India's G20 Presidency, 200 meetings were held in 60 cities across the country.
''India emerged as a voice of peace and restraint in the world during the G20 Summit,'' Birla said.
The Parliament session will end on Friday.
